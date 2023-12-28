In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at 46,375 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 250 W & 55 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less