In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
LYF vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-