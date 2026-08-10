In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
LYF vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-