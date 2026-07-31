In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
LYF vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Raider
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-