In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
LYF vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-