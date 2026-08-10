In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
LYF vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-