In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|4-7 Hrs.