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HomeCompare BikesLYF vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]

Hop Electric LYF vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
BrandHop ElectricTunwal
Price₹ 66,535₹ 49,990
Range75-125 km/charge55-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh-
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes4-7 Hrs.

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]
48V LA
₹49,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1850 mm-
Kerb Weight
65 kg-
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
710 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Underseat storage
17 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes4-7 Hrs.
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCDYes
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh1.56 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53549,990
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53549,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,074

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