In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|100-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|2.58 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|4-5 Hours (100%)