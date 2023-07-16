In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of LYF up to 80 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
