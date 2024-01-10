Saved Articles

Hop Electric LYF vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH XE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge45-50 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53578,999
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53578,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,697

