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HomeCompare BikesLYF vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hop Electric LYF vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
LYF vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHop ElectricSuzuki
Price₹ 66,535₹ 88,376
Range75-125 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes-

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1850 mm1880 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg110 kg
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm780 mm
Width
710 mm715 mm
Underseat storage
17 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCDYes
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh12V / 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,5351,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53588,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
06,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4302,264

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