In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
LYF vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-