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Hop Electric LYF vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
LYF vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Avenis
BrandHop ElectricSuzuki
Price₹ 66,535₹ 83,793
Range75-125 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes-

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1850 mm1895 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg106 kg
Height
1150 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm780 mm
Width
710 mm710 mm
Underseat storage
17 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCDYes
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh12V / 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,5351,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53583,793
RTO
09,503
Insurance
06,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4302,152

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