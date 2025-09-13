In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
LYF vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-