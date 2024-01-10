In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 80 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less