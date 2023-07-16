HT Auto

Hop Electric LYF vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Buzz
BrandHop ElectricStella Automobili
Price₹ 66,535₹ 95,000
Range75-125 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes5-6 Hrs.

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1850 mm-
Kerb Weight
65 kg-
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
710 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Underseat storage
17 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCD-
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh2.16 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53599,161
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53595,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4302,131

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Ride-sharing app Lyft took the opportunity to provide a gift card to a family with the surname Uber, who was denied signing up for the Uber ride-sharing app.
    Why Lyft sent a $1000 gift card to Uber? Details here
    16 Jul 2023
    The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
    Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
    14 Jul 2023
    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     