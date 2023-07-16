In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Buzz
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|5-6 Hrs.