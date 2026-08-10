In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Seeka SFlash250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs SFlash250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Sflash250
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 71,911
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|3-7 Hrs.