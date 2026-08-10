In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Zepop
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|120-145 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|7 Hours