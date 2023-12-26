In 2023 Hop Electric LYF or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Hop Electric LYF or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of LYF up to 80 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
...Read More
Read Less