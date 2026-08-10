In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Flion
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|6-8 Hrs.