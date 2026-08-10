In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|3-4 Hours (100%)