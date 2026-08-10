In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|6-8 Hrs.