Hop Electric LYF vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Motor Power
250 W1600 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge83 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph55 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53588,166
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53588,166
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,895

