In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|65-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-