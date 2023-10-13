In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 80 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less