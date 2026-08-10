In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-200 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs LY Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Ly
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|80-200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|4 Hours 55 Minutes