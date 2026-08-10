hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesLYF vs e-Luna

Hop Electric LYF vs Kinetic Green e-Luna

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs e-Luna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf E-luna
BrandHop ElectricKinetic Green
Price₹ 66,535₹ 69,990
Range75-125 km/charge110-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh2 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes4 Hours

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1850 mm1985 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg96 kg
Height
1150 mm1036 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm-
Width
710 mm735 mm
Underseat storage
17 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shockDual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes4 Hours
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degrees
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCD-
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh2 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53594,525
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53569,990
RTO
05,599
Insurance
018,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4302,031

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name in a brand-new electric avatar and will be offered in multiple variants with a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.
Kinetic Green plans to sell one lakh E-Luna electric moped by 2025
8 Feb 2024
The Kinetic Green E-Luna is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,990 (introductory, ex-showroom) and will be available with multiple battery pack options
Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped launched in India, priced from 69,990
7 Feb 2024
Nitin Gadkari's first vehicle was the Kinetic Luna gifted to him by his mother
Kinetic E-Luna launch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals his first vehicle
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers