Hop Electric LYF or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 80 km/charge and the Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours.