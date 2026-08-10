In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Primo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Primo
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 92,007
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|66-137 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|2.04 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|3-4 Hours