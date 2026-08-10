In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|4-4.5 Hrs.