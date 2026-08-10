In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs JET 320 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Jet 320
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 73,480
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|3.5-4 Hrs.