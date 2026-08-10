In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|S1
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-