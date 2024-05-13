HT Auto
Hop Electric LYF vs iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Jeet X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Jeet x
BrandHop ElectriciVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 66,535₹ 89,999
Range75-125 km/charge115-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes4 Hrs.

LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
X
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP66
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W2.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1850 mm1880 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg83.5 kg
Height
1150 mm1200 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm760 mm
Width
710 mm820 mm
Underseat storage
17 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes4 Hrs.
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
SportsYes
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park AssistGlove Box, Hazard Mode, Parking Mode, Riding Mode - Economical | Rider | Speed, Park Assist, Water Wading Limit - 180 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCDYes
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh2 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53593,925
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53589,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4302,018

