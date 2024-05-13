In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.
Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.