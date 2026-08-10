In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Eco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Eco
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 81,999
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|4 Hrs.