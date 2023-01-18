In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LYF vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Leo
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|3 Hours