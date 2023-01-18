In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs Eeva Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Eeva
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|80-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-