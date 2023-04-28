In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price).
The range of LEO up to 75 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge.
Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
