In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Enduro
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|5-8 Hrs.