In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at 93,144 (last recorded price). LEO engine makes power and torque 250 W & 55 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less