Hop Electric LEO vs Vespa LX 125

In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,8181,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
72,81896,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
06,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5652,382

