In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 75 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.