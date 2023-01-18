In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
LEO vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-