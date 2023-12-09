In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at 52,915 (ex-showroom price). LEO engine makes power and torque 250 W & 55 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less