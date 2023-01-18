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Hop Electric LEO vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
LEO vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leo Raider
BrandHop ElectricTVS
Price₹ 84,360₹ 82,860
Range95-120 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric LEO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1940 mm2070 mm
Height
1180 mm1028 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
77 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
95 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph99 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Shock AbsorberMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board chargerintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD Display with IP65 RatingYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,19495,526
Ex-Showroom Price
84,36082,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
3,8346,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8952,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Hop Leo high-speed variant promises a range of 120 km on a single charge
Hop Leo electric scooter gets a new high-speed variant, priced at 97,000
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The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
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The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
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23 Apr 2026
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  News

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