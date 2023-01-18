In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
LEO vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Raider
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-