Hop Electric LEO vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,8181,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
72,81890,000
RTO
06,300
Insurance
06,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5652,209

