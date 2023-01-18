In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|4-7 Hrs.