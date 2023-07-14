In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 70-125 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Friend
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 72,818
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|70-125 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|3-5 Hrs.