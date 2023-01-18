In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 Price starts at 57,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 75 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M200 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less