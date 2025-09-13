In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
LEO vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-