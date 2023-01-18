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Hop Electric LEO vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
LEO vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leo Access 125
BrandHop ElectricSuzuki
Price₹ 84,360₹ 77,684
Range95-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric LEO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1940 mm1835 mm
Height
1180 mm1155 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
77 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm856 mm
Width
720 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
95 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Shock AbsorberSwing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board charger-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD Display with IP65 Rating-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh12V / 4Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,19493,375
Ex-Showroom Price
84,36077,284
RTO
09,752
Insurance
3,8346,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8952,006

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