In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of LEO up to 75 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
