In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 70-125 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Smak
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 72,818
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|70-125 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|3-7 Hrs.